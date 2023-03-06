Chaka Khan Apologized After Harsh Criticisms Of Adele, Mariah Carey, And Other Singers: ‘I Took The Bait’

Chaka Khan is addressing some shade she recently threw toward other iconic singers and apologizing for feeding into the divisive drama between artists.

via: Uproxx

Chaka Khan found herself at the forefront of the music news cycle last week after appearing on an episode of the Los Angeles Magazine Presents: The Originals podcast. On the show, she was asked about Rolling Stone‘s recent list of the all-time best singers, and she threw shade at vocalists like Mariah Carey and Adele.

Now, Khan has explained herself.

In an Instagram post shared last night (March 5), Khan broke down what happened and offered an apology, writing:

“Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait.

As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes’, ‘categories’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful.

It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize.

Thank you for all the love everyone has shown me, unconditionally. I have always been about empowering others and I started a foundation for that very purpose. I will be announcing soon.

Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change…and change begins within the heart. I love you all and God bless – Chaka.”

Find Khan’s post below.