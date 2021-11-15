Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Will Not Be Recast In ‘Black Panther’ Films, As Confirmed By The Marvel Studios VP [Photos + Video]

After the untimely death of actor Chadwick Boseman in August of 2020, there was some question as to how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would handle the loss of one of their most popular superheroes, Black Panther.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has been steadfast in their decision not to recast the role of T’Challa. While that choice was undoubtedly an obstacle for the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios and Coogler have committed themselves to the task. However, they might not have the full support of Black Panther fans who have been making waves on social media in favor of recasting T’Challa. It’s to the point where Marvel Vice President of Development Nate Moore has issued a response.

While calls to recast T’Challa have popped up before following Boseman’s death, they resurfaced last week after a report that Black Panther actress Letitia Wright’s unvaccinated status could cause a significant delay to the sequel if the production doesn’t find a way around recent travel restrictions. The situation prompted speculation for recasting Wright’s character; after all, Shuri, who as T’Challa’s sister, could become the next Black Panther. But fans didn’t stop there. Some began calling for a recast of both T’Challa and Shuri, so the films could restore the two main characters to their glory and do right by the Black Panther legacy.

While talking to The Ringer-verse podcast over the weekend, Moore shot down any talk of recasting T’Challa and reiterated Coogler’s stance on honoring Boseman:

MCU VP of Development Nate Moore puts to rest any discussion about recasting the character of T’challa as Black Panther. Says he talked with Ryan Coogler about it, and “we just couldn’t do it” more on @RingerVerse. T’challa is gone guys you agree or no? pic.twitter.com/MYoWKyqlmF — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) November 14, 2021

Speaking on the Ringer-Verse Podcast on November 13, Moore explained: “We couldn’t do it. I will say, when Chadwick passed, it was a real conversation we had with Coogler about ‘what do we do?’

“And it was a fast conversation—it wasn’t weeks it was minutes of, ‘we have to figure out how to move the franchise on without that character.’”

While Marvel is in a tough situation in moving forward with the Black Panther franchise, unfortunately, some fans didn’t agree with Moore’s latest remark. On Monday morning, T’Challa started trending on Twitter as Black Panther fans respectively argued that the character is larger than Boseman, and that future fans shouldn’t be denied a chance to see T’Challa in action as the Black Panther.

Maybe it was too soon for BP2, but the character should continue. The world needs T’Challa. https://t.co/tAdRiz29Sw — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 14, 2021

All due respect to the great Chadwick Boseman (RIP) but these characters are greater than any one person, they’re modern day myths. No role should be forbidden from recasting, especially one so important. I’m pretty sure it would’ve been what he wanted anyway. But it’s too soon. https://t.co/IiNNnGwvGZ — I am inevitable (@NerdWeaponX) November 15, 2021

Man, I miss Chadwick Boseman and I can somewhat understand the sentiment in the immediate moment, but it's weird to me that people are lobbying for a situation where a child ten years from now can't see T'Challa on screen because we adults decided today it shouldn't happen. https://t.co/MmWFUC9mEf — Lamar Giles (@LRGiles) November 15, 2021

Superheroes are bigger than an actor. When Christopher Reeve & Heath Ledger died, DC didnt kill off those characters. @MarvelStudios don't let T'challa's journey end as a result of your own personal feelings on Chadwick. BP's incredible, pivotal stories are bigger than him. https://t.co/rSp9iNbauZ — David Edward Perry (@PerryComedy) November 15, 2021

They about to show us a MCU spider-man film with 3 different spider-man. T'Challa is a hero to an entire generation of people and specifically Black youth.Shutting T'Challa down sends what message to Black youth? Get it together Marvel Studios. I say that with love #BlackPanther https://t.co/oeklUevXCW — Jason (Moderna. One Piece stan) (@EscaflowneClown) November 15, 2021

Fans should speak up NOW. We LOVE T'challa and we LOVED Chadwick. The character means so much to so many! #RecastTChalla https://t.co/Uei23Qmxv8 — The Den of Nerds (@TheDenofNerds) November 15, 2021

With all due respect, T'Challa is bigger than Chadwick Boseman. I forever think it's a terrible decision to retire the character after the death of the actor. https://t.co/hq4ZK5i27X — Yennefer's paramour (@WeaponXKP21) November 15, 2021

While fans voiced their disapproval of T’Challa not coming back, others latched onto Moore’s interesting choice of words, which seemed to open the door to a Multiverse solution to the Black Panther conundrum:

“You will not see T’Challa in the MCU 616 Universe”. He basically gave us a hint and some people missed it… https://t.co/hFbAdP3l32 — Ariheart1 (@ariheart1) November 15, 2021

Noticed he said “You will not see T’Challa in the MCU 616 universe.” Which means we will see a different T’Challa from one of the multi universes. I can dig it. https://t.co/Nk5wYkFgFw — ScaryMoviesMood (@TVerse82) November 15, 2021

He said T'Challa will not be back in the Earth-616 universe. We are in the multiverse now and Variants, etc. So he potentially can appear thru another universe. https://t.co/JTvUmORYwn — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) November 15, 2021

Key phrase, in the 616 universe. They’re gonna use a different universes T’Challa https://t.co/Jej6v2qiOP — ??? A Big Mo Christmas ??? (@bigmo104) November 15, 2021

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, 2022.