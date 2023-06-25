Celine Dion’s ‘Titanic’ Theme Song Got A Streaming Boost After The Submarine Tragedy

Lots of folks’ hearts are going out to the five people who died aboard the Titanic-bound submersible.

via: Uproxx

Celine Dion is seeing a significant boost in streams for none other than her Titanic soundtrack contribution, “My Heart Will Go On,” following the news of the Titan submersible accident involving those who went down trying to see the ship’s wreckage.

Dion, according to TMZ, has seen a jump of over 500,000 listens to the song in just a few days.

Unfortunately, those aboard the Titan submarine were reported to have passed away after the US Navy found acoustic data that was “consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” according to the Associated Press.

Debris from the Titan was also eventually found to confirm their fates.

After the spread of the initial disappearance broke last Sunday, James Cameron, the director of Titanic, has since shared his thoughts about the similarities between both incidents.

“I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself — where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night, and many people died as a result,” Cameron said to ABC News, as he has traveled to the Titanic site over 30 times.

Dion herself has not commented on the song since it made headlines.