Ceaser Emanuel Fired from 'Black Ink Crew' After Dog Abuse Video Surfaces

June 23, 2022 1:38 PM PST

Ceaser Emanuel, star of VH1’s “Black Ink Crew,” has been fired from the show after a video surfaced allegedly showing him abusing dogs.

VH1 announced his firing via social media.

The clip, which surfaced Wednesday, shows Ceaser beating and abusing dogs.

Ceaser’s co-star Donna Lombardi reposted the clip online and said “I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset.”

The show is currently in production for its 10th season, and Ceaser’s been a part of the series since its 2013 premiere.

