Ceaser Emanuel Fired from 'Black Ink Crew' After Dog Abuse Video Surfaces

Ceaser Emanuel, star of VH1’s “Black Ink Crew,” has been fired from the show after a video surfaced allegedly showing him abusing dogs.

VH1 announced his firing via social media.

We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season. — VH1 (@VH1) June 23, 2022

The clip, which surfaced Wednesday, shows Ceaser beating and abusing dogs.

Ceaser’s co-star Donna Lombardi reposted the clip online and said “I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset.”

The show is currently in production for its 10th season, and Ceaser’s been a part of the series since its 2013 premiere.