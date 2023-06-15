In Case You’re Wondering, Kim Kardashian Shared Her ‘Man List’ Of Her Biggest Turn-Ons

Keeping up with Kim Kardashian’s “biggest turn-ons.”

via: Uproxx

Kim Kardashian has a special mysterious someone in her life, but in case “Fred” goes the way of Pete Davidson, the reality star listed her biggest turn-ons in the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“We made a man list, a man-ifest list,” she said. When asked what’s on it, Kim took out her phone and revealed what she’s looking for in a partner: “Number one, protect me. Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. Number four, calm. Five, no mom or dad issues. Six, patient. Seven, supportive, genuinely happy for me. Successful. Good teeth.” The episode cut to a confessional of Kardashian admitting that teeth are “one of my biggest turn ons. The straighter, the hornier, I’ll get. Just kidding… But not kidding.”

Kardashian wasn’t finished. “Spontaneous. Fun. My friends and family love him. Someone that can be a role model to my kids, especially that my boys can look up to. No heavy baggage. I have enough,” she said. “Taller than me. Someone that loves to work out. A motivated person. An independent person that’s not clingy. And someone with good taste.” Also, “no balding. But then, I don’t know. If I’m also in love, I’ll rub your bald head, you know what I mean? But we’re just talking about our perfection list.”

In other words, not Kanye West? Got it.