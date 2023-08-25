Carlos Santana Made Some Anti-Transgender Comments On Stage Recently And Apologized After The Video Resurfaced

A clip began circulating online recently of Santana performing in Atlantic City, N.J., in late July, where the star stopped during his show to share his thoughts on the transgender experience itself.

via: Uproxx

Santana says, “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man, that’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

He then expresses solidarity with “my brother Dave Chappelle.”

In the middle of his concert in New Jersey, Carlos Santana went on a bizarre anti-Trans rant. Attendees say Santana interrupted his set after one song and went on for a while. “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are.… pic.twitter.com/PLypNVcXuw — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) August 24, 2023

The clip made the rounds online and there’s been enough backlash for Santana to issue an apology.

Carlos Santana apologized for his “insensitive comments” about the trans community in a statement given to Billboard, saying that “I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent.” Read his full statement here.