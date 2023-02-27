Carl Crawford Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion, Admits He Linked with Tory Lanez to Get Under Her Skin

1501 Certified Entertainment boss Carl Crawford is now admitting mistakes he’s made when dealing with Megan Thee Stallion.

TMZ Hip Hop sat down with Carl and his newly installed 1501 President Kai “Verse” Tyler… as their label enters a new chapter without the H-Town hottie.

Carl openly admits, as an ex-MLB star, his competitive drive is high but his knowledge of the music industry is somewhat limited … and that’s where Verse enters.

Verse is an industry vet who’s had experience dealing with artists’ publishing and publicity campaigns … which led to a convo about 1501’s current flagship artist, Erica Banks, and their plans for her career.

Carl also walked back his past vitriol toward Jay-Z and Roc Nation — he’d previously blamed them for planting evil seeds in Megan’s head — and he came clean about his association with Tory Lanez.

Fans knew the Megan beef was real when Carl and Tory flicked it up last year inside a club, but Carl’s admitting he and Tory don’t know each other … and the encounter was just trolling to get back at MTS. Ultimately, he regrets the stunt.

Verse says his focus is boosting the label’s artistic reach, and he thinks Erica starting an OnlyFans page is just another aspect of dealing with today’s social media generation.

We hope Megan pays this apology dust.

