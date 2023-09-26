Cardi B’s ‘Hot Ones’ Appearance Will Test How Much Heat The Rapper Can Handle And Fans Are Ready For The Full Serving Of Funny

We have another ‘Hot One’ coming.

via: Uproxx

“Bongos” rapper Cardi B is known for her fiery personality and spicy commentary. But Hot Ones talk show host Sean Evans will test Cardi to see how much heat she can actually handle. On Monday, September 25, Cardi took to her official Instagram page to reveal that she will appear on the beloved YouTube series on Thursday, September 28.

“Getting SPICY. @hotones Thursday at 11 AM est,” wrote Cardi in the caption of the upload. In the promotional graphic, taken during her time on set, Cardi looks like she is questioning her life choices — a hilariously apropos response given others’ experiences on the shows, including Kid Cudi.