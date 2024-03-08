Cardi B Unveils The Release Date For Single ‘Miami’ While Teasing A Snippet Of The Fiery Track | lovebscott.com

While we’re still only a few days into March, it’s already been a busy month for Cardi B. Between taste-testing new foods, buying herself designer bags, and dodging shade accusations, the femcee dropped her new track “Like What (Freestyle)” last week. So far, the fun freestyle has been a massive success, racking up millions of streams and leaving fans begging for more.

via: Uproxx

Yesterday (March 7), Cardi took to Instagram to tease her follow-up record, “Miami.”

As a Bronx native, Cardi pulled inspiration for the tropical city for the forthcoming fiery track. From the studio, Cardi B shared an extended snippet of the record, and she’s giving major Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 3 energy. “Look, I see my opps linkin’ up / I’m like, ‘What in the f*ck?’ / If you scared then just say that / Ho, enough is enough / They was just in my DM’s / Ain’t no trustin’ these sluts / I’m about to call up Diamond / B*tch, knuck if you buck,” she raps.

According to the simple caption, the song will drop next Friday, March 15. Cardi B’s previous single, “Bongos,” with Megan Thee Stallion, was a take on Brazilian funk. For “Miami,” Cardi B is looking to bring back to the gritty streets of New York.

