Cardi B Tells David Letterman About Her ‘Responsibility’ to Speak on Political Subjects [Photo + Video]

In an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Cardi B opened up about why she feels a “responsibility” to actively engage with politics.

via: Rap-Up

“I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx,” she said. “A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle. I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and you’re checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.’”

Back in February, the Grammy winner took to Twitter to weigh in on the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about. https://t.co/25qemEtzF9 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2022

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis,” she tweeted. “War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

When a fan questioned whether it was really Cardi behind the tweet, she uploaded a video to prove her point. “I actually want to say a lot of things, but I’m just gonna mind my business because sometimes, I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don’t say the right things, I might get killed,” she said. “I’m really annoyed by this and I really wish that all leaders right now just really come with a logical conclusion.”

