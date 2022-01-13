Cardi B Tearfully Testifies Blogger Made Her Want to Commit Suicide

According to Cardi B, a blogger’s lies made her suicidal.

via Rap-Up:

The “WAP” rapper appeared in a federal courtroom in Georgia on Thursday morning (Jan. 13) to testify in her libel lawsuit against gossip vlogger Latasha K.

While taking the stand, Cardi broke down in tears as she described to the jury how she felt after Cobbs’ alleged lies about her.

An emotional Cardi said that she even thought about taking her life. “I wanted to commit suicide over the things,” she said, according to TMZ.

In early 2019, Cardi filed a lawsuit against Tasha K, who posted a series of videos claiming Cardi had been a prostitute and contracted multiple STIs. In one video, Tasha said Cardi’s baby might be born with intellectual disabilities, insinuating that Cardi was doing drugs during her pregnancy.

This occurred shortly after Offset and Cardi welcomed their daughter Kulture. “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” said Cardi, adding that she felt like “I didn’t deserve my kid.”

Cardi’s attorney asked what she thought about Tasha after seeing the videos. “I felt like only a demon could do that sh*t,” she said before apologizing to the judge for swearing in court.

During a 2018 Instagram Live session, Cardi threatened to sue Tasha for spreading lies. “I’m gonna sue you for defamation of character because I let that bitch play and talk sh*t about me, but when you talk shit about my daughter..,” she said. “Bitch you a whole fu**ing weirdo, a bitch that’s 40 years old and pregnant too, and then all you can do is talk sh*t about me, ho. F**k outta here.”

Cardi faces cross-examination by Tasha’s attorney later today.

We don’t have these problems. Whenever you get exclusive information from lovebscott.com it’s nothing but truth!