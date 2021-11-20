Cardi B Shares What To Expect For Her Upcoming Hosting Gig At The 2021 American Music Awards

Five-time American Music Awards winner Cardi B is prepping to host the awards show this year.

Ahead of her hosting gig, Cardi revealed what viewers can expect from her on Sunday.

“I’m the host, but I feel like the performers and their performances, it’s like their night, you know what I’m saying?” Cardi said during an interview with Variety. “Like when you perform, it’s your night. And I’m just going to be myself.” She added, “There are going to be certain things that I read on the teleprompter, but I’m just going to freestyle it because I don’t like feeling like I’m talking like a robot.”

Cardi also expressed her love for BTS, but according to her, she’s not the only one in her family who’s a fan of the K-pop group. “I like BTS a lot, but let me tell you something: My daughter [Kulture] likes BTS a lot a lot,” she said.

Watch Cardi host the AMA’s Sunday (Nov. 21) at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.