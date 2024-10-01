Cardi B Says She Didn’t Realize She Was Pregnant When Undergoing Butt Injection Removal Surgery

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Cardi B is giving fans an update on her butt injection removal process.

Bardi took to Instagram Live on Sunday, where she revealed that she had butt injection removal and fibrosis removal in January, right after shooting the music video for “Like What.” She also did two blood tests around this time in the U.S. and Colombia, which showed she wasn’t pregnant.

Cadi then explained that she woke up one morning in March and her “mouth tasted like copper.”

Advertisement

“So I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this only happened to me when I’m pregnant.’ I automatically knew that I was pregnant,” she added.

Cardi B says she got b*tt injections removed while pregnant pic.twitter.com/V6V9yY4RoV — Peter Dredd (@PeterDredd) September 30, 2024

“Then I remember I had sex on Valentine’s Day. I’m probably seven weeks, six weeks pregnant,” she explained, per TMZ. “I’m not thinking much of it. Me and my baby dad, we were on very bad terms. I still called and told him, I was like, ‘Hey, I’m pregnant.’ And we kinda laughed about it ‘cause it was like what the fuck, that shit is so random.”

Cardi visited her OBGYN who told her she wasn’t six or seven weeks along, but actually 17 to 18 weeks pregnant. “I was like no fucking way, I only had sex one time this year.”

Advertisement

However, as TMZ points out, Cardi admitted she and Set had sex on New Year’s Eve. “I need some dick on New Year’s Eve. I feel like we was vibing yesterday—we had a good time,” she said on X Spaces following the holiday.

According to the outlet, the mother of three was nervous that her baby girl might be affected by the surgery, but she was born healthy. Cardi and Offset are in the midst of their divorce, which took a nasty turn in late September when the Migos rapper accused her of cheating, which Cardi denied.

The parents also share a daughter, Kulture, and a son, Wave.

via: Complex

Advertisement

The Grammy winner previously revealed during a December 2022 Instagram Live that she had “95%” of her biopolymers removed from her buttocks that August. Biopolymers are silicone shots that Cardi previously told GQ she got for $800 in a basement in 2014.