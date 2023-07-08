Cardi B Pushes Back Against Claims She Doesn’t Write Her Verses By Offering A Unique Proposal

Cardi B is shutting down the notion she’s always using a ghostwriter, saying she actually pens her raps.

via: Uproxx

Following the release of her “Point Me 2” collab with FendiDa Rapper. Earlier this morning, a Twitter user wrote, “I don’t care who writes it. Cardi B is hard AF!” about the song — leading the Bronx rapper to chime in.

I don’t care who writes it. Cardi B is hard AF! — Carl Chery (@carlchery) July 7, 2023

“I WRITE IT ….Come to a studio session!” she responded.

I WRITE IT ….Come to a studio session! https://t.co/Uj1LC5lP7y pic.twitter.com/nqKZLNTJzB — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 7, 2023

Even with Cardi’s invite, the original poster still gave credit where it was due. “She raps with conviction. Every time!” he added.

“Once Cardi B releases another classic album in 2023,” another user commented on the post. “She’ll end up being a top 5 woman rapper once it’s all said & done respectively. Her features are too consistent.”

Over the years, Cardi B has pushed back against similar claims about her songwriting and having ghostwriters. “I do write a lot of my sh*t that’s the thing,” she said in 2019, according to Billboard. “Yes just like every other artist I do have a couple writer that help with hooks but I wrote plenty of songs on my album specially my mixtape.”

She also took home the ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year award that same year.