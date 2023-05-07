Cardi B Promised Her Fans That Her ‘New Album Is Coming’ Soon During A Recent Instagram Live Stream [Video]

The wait maybe almost over.

via: Uproxx

Cardi B fans might have another reason to celebrate. Last month, the “Money” rapper boasted about how her Grammy Award-winning debut album Invasion Of Privacy continues to rack in millions of dollars despite its age. Those comments led supporters to believe that she wasn’t rushing to drop an entire new album. However, those assumptions were put to bed in her latest Instagram Live.

During the stream, Cardi B promised fans that her “new album is coming” sooner than they might expect. This isn’t the first time she’s promised fans new music, but Cardi gleamed with confidence in the video as she chatted with fans.

Since her debut album’s release, Cardi has put out a string of singles, including “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “Up,” and “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. She’s also been a featured guest on several other musicians’ songs, most recently “Tomorrow 2” by GloRilla. However, it’s been five years since Cardi released a full-length project.

According to Cardi, the delay is due to ongoing personal issues. “I’ve been having a lot of anxiety because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour, and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids,” Cardi said. “When it comes to music and everything, I just be feeling like I don’t be liking anything,” she said. “I feel like I got so many songs, and I don’t like anything. I feel like nothing is good enough… And I got so much money saved up I just be like, ‘Yeah, whatever the f*ck.’”