Cardi B and Offset Welcome Their 2nd Child Together [Photo]

Cardi B has welcomed her second child.

via: US Weekly

“9/4/21,” Cardi, 28, captioned a Monday, September 5, Instagram upload, alongside a blue heart emoji.

The couple announced the Grammy winner’s pregnancy in June at the BET Awards. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper showed her baby bump in a sheer jumpsuit during a joint performance.

The expectant star thanked her supporters via Instagram at the time with a maternity shoot photo, writing, “No. 2! We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy.”

Cardi also shared a mother-daughter picture with her 3-year-old daughter’s hand on her bare stomach. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re three years apart,” the actress gushed. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

The little one, who arrived in July 2018, also has three half-siblings. Offset, 29, previously welcomed Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, and Kalea, 6, in previous relationships.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that [has] three kids?’ And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing?” Cardi explained to Vogue in January 2020. “My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

Congrats to Cardi and Offset on the birth of their alleged baby boy.