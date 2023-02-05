Cardi B & Offset Make Out In Steamy Display During Pre-Grammys Gala Red Carpet [Video]

Leave it to Cardi B and Offset to cause a stir on the red carpet.

via: Uproxx

At Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala, husband-wife duo Offset and Cardi B made an appearance.

While on the red carpet, the two couldn’t help but get handsy. As Offset grabbed Cardi B’s backside, the two kept French kissing.

Everyone on the red carpet was all for it, as you can hear attendees of the Gala cheering.

Cardi and Offset have long been open about their affection for each other. In a recent interview with Essence, Cardi shared one of their favorite make-out memories, which resulted in them getting married.

“We were making out and he was like, ‘You’re going to have my baby one day,’ and I was like, ‘We ain’t having no baby. You have to marry me,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, let’s get married,’” Cardi said, recalling the events that led to them getting married in their home bedroom. “I was like, ‘Let’s just get married then. You said you wanted to marry me.’ And we did.”

Cardi B and Offset french kiss at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala. pic.twitter.com/zdusbFDgcR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2023