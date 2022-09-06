Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Son Wave’s 1st Birthday with Car-Themed Party [Photos]

Happy birthday, baby Wave!

via: Page Six

Cardi B and Offset celebrated their son Wave’s first birthday on Monday with an extravagant car-themed blowout birthday bash.

“WAVE,SET,GOOOO!!!!!! ???HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my love,” Cardi B wrote in a sweet post shared via Instagram, which featured several snaps from the tiny one’s bash.

The rapper also showed her appreciation for the event planner and all the others who teamed up to make the party so wonderful.

“Thank you @pep_ent for making this happen. …Thank you to the djs,chef,activity group and of course @joolstv_ my sons absolute favorite!!!!” she added.

Waves’ decked-out fiesta included massive balloon displays surrounding several expensive sports cars that were parked for partygoers to take photos in front of.

The birthday boy even received a bedazzled mini car he could ride around in.

Taking things up a notch, the “WAP” rapper and her family also matched the birthday boy’s outfit for the occasion. Cardi, her husband, their 4-year-old daughter, Kulture, and Wave all wore denim ensembles by Denim Tears.

My HEARTS …Thanks @tremaineemory for our custom @denimtears family outfits,” Cardi said, tagging the stylist in a photo of her and her family in their coordinating looks.

Cardi dressed up her look with several stacked chains around her neck and Balenciaga’s Cagole Studded Leather Shoulder Bag, which retails for $2,300.

Several people in the couple’s social circle also took to Instagram to wish Wave a happy birthday.

“WAVE’s 1st BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY LITTLE MAN AUNTIE LOVESSSS YOU,” Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, gushed.

Others flooded Cardi’s Instagram post with sweet notes about her growing baby boy.

“He’s sooooooooooo yummy sis Omg ,” Tamar Braxton commented on her post.

“Happy Birthday to your little Handsome Prince,” Steve Harvey’s wife, Marjorie, wrote.

Cardi and Offset welcomed Wave in September 2021, though they didn’t reveal his name or show his face until April of this year.

Meanwhile, Cardi gave birth to their first child, daughter Kulture, in July 2018.

The two artists secretly tied the knot in September 2017, though they threw fans off the previous month when Offset publicly proposed to Cardi on stage with a diamond ring said to be eight carats.

Offset is also a father to three other children from previous relationships — two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie.