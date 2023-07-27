Cardi B And Offset Announce Their New Song ‘Jealousy,’ Further Putting The Rumors Of Tension To Rest

They’re back! Once again, hip-hop power couple Offset and Cardi B are set to join musical forces.

via: Uproxx

Cardi B and Offset have had a rollercoaster of a relationship. Last month, Offset publicly accused Cardi of cheating on him in an Instagram Story, which Cardi vehemently denied: “First of all, let me say: You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” she said in a Twitter Space.

Since then, Cardi joined him during his Rolling Loud Miami set, and now they’ve announced a collaboration together, coming Friday, July 28. Fittingly titled “Jealousy,” the track was announced on Cardi’s Instagram with the artwork of the single.

The song was teased by Offset earlier this week with a promotional clip on Twitter featuring Jamie Lee Curtis: “Your fans are saying that there’s a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B,” she said. Offset replied, “Let’s talk about music.”

Y’all ready for some new music???….JEALOUSY!! pic.twitter.com/s6DnWLze4i — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) July 24, 2023

In May, Offset revealed that Cardi, calling her his “bestie,” helped him quit lean. “I put down lean. I was drinking my whole career,” he said. “It opened my mind up, but I never thought it helped me create. I feel like getting past that, cleaning up, and putting that message out.”