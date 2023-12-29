Cardi B And LL Cool J Have Joined The Party On The Stacked ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2024 Lineup

Cardi B and LL Cool J will now be ringing in 2024 on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

via: Uproxx

With New Year’s Eve just a few days away, the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest event has added two new performers to the lineup. Cardi B will be airing her performance from Miami, as she is set to be playing at the Fontainebleau. Meanwhile, LL Cool J will appear live in New York, where the party is being held.

The lineup also has a ton of previously announced performers that are sure to keep the celebration going all night and keep viewers at home entertained. Right now, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, Green Day, Ludacris, Janelle Monáe, Ellie Goulding, Doechii, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Paul Russell, Loud Luxury, Two Friends and Bebe Rexha, Reneé Rapp and Coco Jones, Aqua, Post Malone, NewJeans, and Ivy Queen will all be making appearances — whether they are in NYC or broadcasting from another part of the globe.

Seacrest will be joined by two co-hosts: Rita Ora and Jeannie Mai. New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will air on Sunday, December 31 starting at 8 p.m. on ABC. More information about the event can be found here.