Cardi B Defends Lizzo After She Had An Emotional Breakdown About Negative Comments [Photo + Video]

Cardi B has come to the defense of Lizzo after the “Good As Hell” singer was seen breaking down during an Instagram Live session while reading negative comments.

via: Uproxx

“For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” she said during the livestream. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

The Cuz I Love You singer continued to address the “people who have something mean to say about you” for the remainder of the livestream. Once a clip of Lizzo’s words landed on social media, Cardi B arrived to defend her on Twitter.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive,” the rapper wrote. “When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.” Cardi added, “Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

You can watch a video of Lizzo’s livestream and view Cardi’s response above.

Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bullshit detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards… if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u. If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This shits hard — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 15, 2021

Sending Lizzo some love.