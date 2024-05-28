Cardi B Defends Adult Content After Candace Owens Calls for Ban: ‘Is It That Bad for Y’all?’ | lovebscott.com

Cardi B isn’t on Candace Owens’ side when it comes to pornography.

“Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men,” the conservative political commentator wrote on the platform earlier this month. In response, Cardi B shared an Instagram comment in defense of porn, as seen in a screenshot shared by TMZ. “Ommmggg why yall so against porn ? Is it that bad for yall?” she wrote. “I enjoy it but I don’t know I guess is like a 6 time a year thing. I personally don’t feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one two … NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY!”

Cardi B defends porn after Candace Owens calls for a ban. pic.twitter.com/p6L6O81CCF — Episodes (@episodesent) May 28, 2024

She continued that adult content should “actually teach men how to please a woman.”

Cardi is the latest star to chime in on the topic of NSFW content and sites. In April, Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) deleted his X account after he appeared to receive a wave of backlash for announcing his own adult content website. The rapper tweeted a six second video with the phrase “Yeezy Porn Is Cumming,” directing viewers to “go to yeezy.com.” According to TMZ, Ye is planning to build an adult content studio under his Yeezy brand, and is in contact with Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband Mike Moz to discuss leading the project. Following the announcement, the Vultures artist received an onslaught of criticism from fans, who urged him to “return to Christ” following his Jesus Is King era.

via: Billboard