Cardi B Called Out Joe Biden As She Slammed New York City’s Proposed Budget Cuts Affecting Public Libraries, Local Schools, And More [Video]

Cardi B, who is from the Bronx, shared her unfiltered thoughts on the budget cuts in NYC.

via: Uproxx

As a Bronx, New York native, Cardi was furious to learn about New York City’s recent proposed budget cuts. In an Instagram livestream, Cardi expressed anger about the pullbacks from the area’s public libraries, local schools, and more. She wasn’t afraid to tie President Joe Biden and New York City’s mayor Eric Adams into the fold.

“I’m an angry b*tch right now… I need y’all to spread this video, and if something happens to me, it’s because I’m speaking the truth,” said Cardi. “In New York, there is a $120 million budget cut that’s going to affect schools, public libraries, and the police department. And a $5 million budget cut in sanitation. B*tch, we are gonna be drowning in f**king rats.

“I’m lucky. I’m blessed,” she added. “I’m whatever the f*ck, but what’s going to happen to my nieces? What’s going to happen to nephews? What’s going to happen to my cousins, aunts, and my friends.”

Cardi has spoken out on several social issues, including inflation’s impact on the cost of groceries. She even lent her likeness to President Biden for his election campaign, but apparently, that is something we will no longer do moving forward.

“I don’t give a f*ck, I’m not endorsing any presidents no more,” Cardi said. “How is that $120 million budget cut in New York City for schools, libraries, police safety, and sanitation, yet Joe Biden is talking about, ‘Yeah, we can fund two wars.”

Watch Cardi B’s full live stream below.