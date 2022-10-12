Cardi B Became The First Female Rapper With Two 11X Platinum Songs Just In Time For Her 30th Birthday

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday (October 11). The New York City-born entertainer also got to commemorate a major music industry accomplishment too.

via: Uproxx

Her 2018 singles “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow” were recently both certified 11x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), making her the first female rapper ever to have two singles sell 11,000,000 each. While a lot of this can be attributed to the advent of streaming, it’s still an impressive accomplishment, considering hip-hop’s well-established gender imbalance.

Cardi, who recently landed another hit on the Hot 100 alongside GloRilla with “Tomorrow 2,” celebrated her birthday Tuesday night with a burlesque-themed party in Los Angeles attended by Chloe X Halle, Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, and more. Well-wishers included her “Shake It” collaborator Dougie B and fellow rapper Latto.

Cardi was due for some good news after her last couple of weeks. While she should have been celebrating the success of “Tomorrow 2,” she was instead duking it out in wars of words with City Girls’ JT and rising rapper Akbar V. She also recently accepted a plea deal in her 2018 strip club assault case, which she said prompted her to forego a multi-million-dollar deal with Activision for a Call Of Duty endorsement campaign. Here’s hoping her next year will be better than the last.

Happy Birthday Cardi.