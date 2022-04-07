Camila Cabello Says She’s On Better Terms With Her Former Fifth Harmony Bandmates

Camila Cabello has confirmed a lyric featured on her third studio album, Familia, was inspired by her experience as a member of the world-famous girl group Fifth Harmony.

via: Uproxx

Ahead of the release of her third studio album, Familia, Camila Cabello says she is now in “a better place” compared to when she first began laying the groundwork for the album. Cabello began writing and recording Familia while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic with family. She opted to work with very few collaborators in order to demonstrate vulnerability and intimacy on each track.

In an interview with Reuters, she said she was in “really kind of sh*tty place, like mental health wise” during the album’s inception.

“Obviously, I want to make good songs,” she continued, “but to me, it’s just like, I just want to have a good time today in the studio and feel safe and feel relaxed and feel like I’m being true to myself.”

Cabello says Familia will allow fans to hear her in a “more well-rounded space.” The album boasts a few impressive collaborators, including Ed Sheeran and Willow, the latter of whom appears on “Psychofreak.” On “Psychofreak,” Cabello addresses her 2016 departure from girl group Fifth Harmony, which formed on the short-lived American version of The X Factor in 2012.

“I don’t blame the girls for how it all went down,” Cabello sings on the track.

In a 2017 interview for Billboard (per Entertainment Weekly), Cabello revealed she hadn’t spoken with Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, or Dinah Jane since leaving Fifth Harmony. Now, she says she maintains “limited but positive” contact with them.

“We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,” Cabello said. “I’m like, in a really good place with them.”

