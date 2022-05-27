Caitlyn Jenner ‘Shocked’ Not to Be Invited to Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly “shocked” not to have been invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding.

via Page Six:

“She is shocked,” a source on Caitlyn’s team tells Page Six of being snubbed by her stepdaughter.

Caitlyn was not invited to the festivities in Portofino last weekend, with a source telling TMZ that there are no hard feelings on Kourtney’s end and that Jenner “simply didn’t make the cut.”

Caitlyn, who was married to Kris Jenner for 22 years, helped raise Kourtney and her sisters.

It’s not the first time the 72-year-old former Olympian has been snubbed by the family. She was also not offered a contract to participate in their newest Hulu show.

Caitlyn tweeted at the time, “Of course no bad blood. I love my family and am thrilled for the show continuing. But I was shocked to learn through the press that I was explicitly excluded from the new show.”

She certainly seems “shocked” a lot!

She added that after 20 seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” “It is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show. With that said, I cannot emphasize enough how happy I am for my family that it continues!”

During a press tour for her book “Secrets of My Life” in 2017, Jenner revealed that she was no longer close with the Kardashians.

Was she shocked or did she just have to check her assumed privilege?