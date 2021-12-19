Bullet Fragments Removed From Megan Thee Stallion's Feet Missing According To LAPD Detective [Photos]

New details in the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting case emerged this week following a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles. According to Los Angeles Police Department detective Ryan Stonger, the bullet fragments removed from Megan’s feet “cannot be located” and the doctors categorized her injuries as “superficial.”

via: The Blast

The incident initially occurred in July 2020. These additional claims have been made by Detective Stogner again.

According to TMZ, Detective Stogner has added that the alleged bullet fragments in Megan’s ankles cannot be found at this point. This was revealed by Tory’s attorney, Shawn Holley.

“On cross-examination, Detective Stogner admitted that the bullet fragments allegedly removed from Ms. Pete’s ankles cannot be located,” said Holley.

This information is crucial in Tory’s case, due to the fragments being difficult to prove whether Meg’s cuts were from a bullet or glass. If the bullet cannot be found, it also helps Tory’s case.

If convicted, Tory faces 22 years and eight months in prison. Charges the Toronto rapper is facing are one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that caused great bodily injury, and one count of carrying a concealed, unregistered weapon.

When the alleged Megan shooting occurred in Hollywood Hills, the Houston rapper was also said to have been dating Tory at the time. This was revealed by Tory’s legal team at the hearing.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Tory reportedly told police “I was just trying to protect my girl.” An argument had initially ensued in the vehicle that they were in. Megan’s ex-best friend, Kelsey Nicole, was also with them.

Additional information about the shooting stated that Megan and Kelsey had gotten into a physical altercation before the shooting. Tory’s legal team claimed that Kelsey had a “romantic interest” in Tory, which Kelsey ended up denying.

As for Megan, she isn’t approving of how this case has been coverage by media outlets, as she believes people are missing the point that she was shot. Meg also added that people are trying to portray what happened with Kelsey as a “cat fight.”

“Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story?” asked Megan on Twitter. “Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days.

Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me.”

Tory Lanez is expected back in court on January 13 when his fate will be determined.