The Bucks Beat The Suns To Become NBA Champions Thanks To Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Historic 50-Point Night [Video]

The Milwaukee Bucks clinched their first title in 50 years on Tuesday, beating the Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

via: Uproxx

The Milwaukee Bucks put together three consecutive wins to erase a 2-0 series deficit against the Phoenix Suns and set up a chance to clinch the 2021 NBA championship at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday. Milwaukee and Phoenix traded runs throughout the evening but, on the strength of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s record-setting performance, the Bucks secured their first title since 1971 with a 105-98 victory in Game 6.

With sky-high stakes, both teams appeared to be nervy and uneven out of the gate. The Suns and Bucks combined to go 3-for-15 in the opening minutes, with seven turnovers and only eight total points in more than five minutes. The only real highlight came on the defensive end, with Antetokounmpo flying around with a blocked shot and a finish on the other end.

Milwaukee found their offense first, asserting control with an 11-2 run to close the first quarter. The Bucks committed seven first-quarter turnovers, but they shot 48 percent and Antetokounmpo produced 10 points and six rebounds in the opening quarter. Phoenix struggled mightily, shooting just 7-for-24 from the floor with five turnovers, and it was the lowest-scoring first quarter of the playoffs for the Suns.

Giannis got Ayton to bite on the shot fake and gave him the spin for 2 ? (via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/FoOsRQBoar — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) July 21, 2021

In what was almost the exact inverse of Game 5 in Phoenix, things flipped to the Suns in the second quarter. The visitors scored the first ten points of the quarter, holding the Bucks without a point until the 8:25 mark, and Phoenix used a 23-5 run to take a 39-34 lead. Milwaukee scored just five points on 17 possessions across more than eight minutes, just as the Suns became more comfortable.

Tough take by Mikal Bridges.. the @Suns have tied the game!#NBAFinals Game 6 on ABC pic.twitter.com/9X4TUpQ62D — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

19-4 @Suns run to take the lead on ABC ? pic.twitter.com/ZQav6TtNyt — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

Giannis GOES OFF for 20 points in the 3Q. ? He's got 37 in the game.. we are tied entering the 4Q on ABC! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/dUGCPK9eZd — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

"Khris Middleton, another clutch shot in these playoffs!" 56.9 left in Game 6 on ABC pic.twitter.com/2zlZfQgNi7 — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

Antetokounmpo became the first player since at least 1974 to produce at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocked shots in an NBA Finals game. The two-time NBA MVP finished with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in 42 minutes, making him the first player to hit that point total in a closeout game in Finals history. In addition to his productivity and the fact that he became just the seventh player to score 50 points in an NBA Finals game, Antetokounmpo converted a staggering 17-for-19 at the free throw line, helping the Bucks to post a stellar 25-for-29 mark as a team after struggling at the charity stripe throughout the playoffs.

With 50 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo has now tied the most points by any player in a closeout game – assuming the Bucks hold on – in NBA Finals history, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Hall of Famer Bob Pettit also scored 50 points in Game 6 of the 1958 Finals vs. Boston. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 21, 2021

Big congratulations to Giannis and The Milwaukee Bucks on a much deserved win.