Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak Will Open The 2022 Grammys With A Silk Sonic Performance [Photo]

Silk Sonic, the gloriously retro duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, will open the 64 th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, the Recording Academy announced on Wednesday.

via: Uproxx

The Recording Academy and CBS have slowly but surely been unveiling their huge list of artists who are set to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony (this weekend, on April 3). They’ve unveiled even more artists today and joining the list are Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, John Legend, and Maria Becerra. Furthermore, press materials note Silk Sonic (aka Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) will be opening the show.

It is hitting ALL the right notes. ?? Check out our third round of performers and watch them take the #GRAMMYs stage LIVE, this Sunday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS. pic.twitter.com/EnR6w5Sp86 — CBS (@CBS) March 30, 2022

These artists join a performance lineup that includes BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, Foo Fighters, Nas, HER, Jon Batiste, Chris Stapleton, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Rachel Zegler. (Presumably, Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing since the band just canceled all their upcoming tour dates following the death of Taylor Hawkins.)

Silk Sonic is up for some big nominations this year, as “Leave The Door Open” is up for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. Balvin’s Jose is also nominated for Best Música Urbana Album.

Find the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations here.