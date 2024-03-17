Bruno Mars Has Allegedly Racked Up $50 Million In Gambling Debt At MGM | lovebscott.com

Bruno Mars might be in some hot water with MGM.

via: Uproxx

As the history books reflect, Bruno Mars is a diamond single-making machine. However, according to reports, the “24K Magic” singer has a problem with the color green.

According to NewsNation, Mars has allegedly racked up over $50 million in gambling debt at MGM. A source close to the matter spilled the chips with the outlet. “He owed millions to the MGM,” they said.

“[MGM] basically owns him,” they continued. “He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt. [He will] only make $1.5 million per night after taxes.”

Mars has become a staple in Las Vegas’ entertainment thanks to his residencies (including a solo run and one as part of Silk Sonic). But, based on NewsNation‘s report, the Grammy Award winner’s forthcoming series of shows at Park MGM isn’t about fan demand but more about making good on his supposed outstanding balance.

Although Mars and none of his representatives have commented on the allegation, he’s been candid about his love for casinos. For example, in 2016, he and James Corden jammed out during his “Carpool Karaoke” segment on Late Late Show, and Mars joked about his gambling kick.

With the allegations out, Mars’ 2013 story with GQ has resurfaced. In the interview, the singer reflected on how his love for gambling started back when he was 19 years old. “I used to be like a loudmouth,” he said. “You know the guy, people would want to take his money. If you do get them to lose, they’re out for you, they’re gunning for you. And that’s when they’re weak. And that’s when you jump or pounce on them.”

Mars went on to detail his first major loss of a hundred dollars. “I remember my first bet,” he said. “My hand was shaking, and a guy called me out on it and embarrassed me,” he said. “You gotta lose. You just have to lose to win, to understand.”

Bruno Mars has not addressed the claims.