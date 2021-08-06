Britney's Father Blames Jodi Montgomery For Putting Daughter In Mental Hospital

Everyone is at war with everyone else it seems in Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship. However, the singer herself says “things are way better than what I ever anticipated.”

via: AceShowbiz

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Jamie brushes off “unsubstantiated, vague accusations,” by Rosengart.

The pop star’s father claims his “sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her.”

He also asserts he’s “dutifully and faithfully served as the Conservator of his daughter’s Estate without any blemishes on his record.”

As proof of how he really has Britney’s best interests at heart, he insists her estate was in deep debt and facing millions of dollars in lawsuits before he came on board, but is now worth more than $60 million (£43 million).

Britney, meanwhile, has alleged she was forced to perform and do paid meet-and-greets with the public against her will.

Jamie is objecting to her quest to have him removed as conservator as soon as possible.

The court documents also reveal that Jodi Montgomery, who’s been running the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer’s personal affairs while her father manages the money side, previously claimed that Britney is far from being of sound mind.

Jamie reports Jodi called him on 9 July (21) to tell him his daughter sounded “very distraught” and expressed concern about Britney’s recent behaviour and overall mental health. Jodi reportedly told him his celebrity daughter was not “timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors.”

Montgomery then suggested putting the star under a 5150 psychiatric hold, in which a person with a mental illness can be detained against their will for up to 72 hours in a psychiatric unit.

The documents also include Jodi’s assertions that Britney has been lying in recent court statements about the oppressiveness of the conservatorship. Montgomery claims that her charge is “mentally sick.”

Jodi Montgomery just pushed back on Mr. Spears claims — and, once again, asked him to step down from his daughter’s conservatorship.

“Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks,” Montgomery’s statement says, in part. “It does no good; it only does harm. We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only — the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears.”