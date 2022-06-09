Britney Spears Wedding Dramatically Interrupted as Her First Husband Jason Alexander Crashes and Police Called [Video]

Straight out of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ Britney Spears’ wedding was dramatically interrupted by her first husband, Jason Alexander, who showed up trying to crash the wedding.

TMZ reports that Spears’ wedding to partner Sam Asghari in Los Angeles earlier today (9 June), was interrupted by Alexander, who she married in 2004, but the nuptials were annulled 55 hours later.

Alexander was streaming the incident on Instagram, and TMZ reports that Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded for a trespassing call, and are reportedly still on the scene.

This is a developing story, with more to come.

