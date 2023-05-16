Britney Spears’ Sons Want to Move to Hawaii with Kevin Federline: Report

Britney Spears’ two sons want nothin’ to do with Los Angeles and are looking to move to the Aloha State for a more private life.

via: Page Six

Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, are planning to move to Hawaii with their dad, Kevin Federline, to escape the publicity surrounding their A-list mother, TMZ reported Tuesday.

The outlet claimed Britney’s ex-husband “fired off a letter” via his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, to ask whether she would be open to the boys living full-time in the Aloha State.

“They want a response from Britney by week’s end,” sources told TMZ.

If Spears, 41, objects, Kaplan will reportedly go to court and ask permission from the judge, who is likely to rule in Federline’s favor since the pop star hasn’t seen her kids in more than a year.

Insiders further alleged that Sean and Jayden also want to leave town, which may also play a factor in the court’s decision.

The kids’ stepmom, Victoria Prince, reportedly has a job offer at a university in Hawaii, while Federline has DJ opportunities there.

TMZ claimed the family were looking to leave Los Angeles in July, after Sean graduated high school.

His younger brother, Jayden, would “continue taking classes remotely.”

Page Six reached out to reps for Spears and Federline but did not immediately hear back.

The latest update comes one day after a source confirmed to us that the last time the “Toxic” singer saw her two sons was at “the very beginning of 2022” — before her wedding to Sam Asghari.

The new documentary “TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom” further claimed that the boys weren’t even replying to her texts following their public spat about her behavior on social media.

“By the end of the summer [2022], tensions got so bad that the boys weren’t even responding to her texts. And she was furious,” TMZ producer Katie Hayes claimed in the series.

Their relationship was believed to have been on the rocks before coming to a head in August 2022, when Jayden spoke to the media.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love; I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that,” her youngest child previously told the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Federline said Spears’ frequent social media posts featuring her nude body didn’t help matters.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them,” he told the Daily Mail at the time.

“It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

The “Crossroads” star regained control of her multimillion-dollar estate after her years-long conservatorship — which was controlled by her father Jamie Spears — ended in November 2021.

