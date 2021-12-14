Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer For Their 2004 Interview: ‘She Can Kiss My White Ass’ [Photos]

Britney Spears is speaking out about an interview she did 18 years ago.

via: Uproxx

Britney Spears has used her Instagram account to speak out against those she feels have done her wrong, including her family and the paparazzi. However, in a recent post, which was deleted shortly after it was shared, the singer took quite the trip back to the past to slam journalist Diane Sawyer over a 2004 interview. “Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?” she wrote. “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???”

“Seriously though… I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone… my manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!!” Spears continued in her post. “When did I have a shopping problem?”

Spears also used the post to open up about how she felt after her infamous 2002 breakup with Justin Timberlake. “Something I never shared when I had that break up years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterward,” she wrote. “I was in shock… pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!”

She later said that while she was a “baby” at the time of the interview, she now knows how to defend herself. “She said ‘a woman or a girl’ … I would like to say now, ‘Ma’am I’m a catholic slut!!!” Spears wrote in reference to one of the questions Sawyer asked her before adding, “she can kiss my white ass.”

In response to Britney’s post, Jamie Spears’ lawyer Alex Weingarten told People that his client was “complete uninvolved” in the interview. “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about. Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview,” the statement says. “He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

