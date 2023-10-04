Britney Spears Seemingly Indicated She’s Writing A Second Book To Follow Her Upcoming Memoir, ‘The Woman In Me’

Britney Spear has claimed that she already has a second memoir in the works — weeks before her first, The Woman In Me, is set to hit shelves.

via: Uproxx

Spears’ long-awaited memoir, titled The Woman In Me, is coming soon, with a scheduled release date of October 24. Before that book has even hit shelves, though, it appears Spears is looking ahead: In an Instagram post shared yesterday (October 3), Spears seemingly indicated that she’s already started work on a second part of the book.

Spears shared a video of herself and others on a tropical vacation, flying over blue water and riding horses after they touched down. The post’s caption reads, Riding ‘n writing !!! All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1 !!! #TheWomanInMe.”

The Woman In Me website reads, “In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing?her voice — her truth — was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman In Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”