Britney Spears Seemingly Goes After Justin Timberlake For ‘Using’ Her Name In A Now-Deleted Instagram Post [Photo]

Britney Spears is continuing to enjoy her freedom of speech with a new message that seems to put Justin Timberlake in the hot seat.

In recent months, Britney Spears has been active in taking to Instagram and calling out people who have wronged her. She did so again yesterday, this time putting Justin Timberlake on blast in a now-deleted post.

Although Spears doesn’t refer to Timberlake by name, she mentions her “ex” in the post and seems to reference Timberlake’s “Cry Me A River” video, which famously featured a Spears lookalike. Spears wrote:

“Ok … so I like my new dress !!!! Pssss guess what ???? I had a calling last night from Jesus and you know what he said ??? ‘Dear child your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most ..all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION !!! Your ex did the same thing he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!! Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what your sister does a book too … all for what ???? Knowing doing a book is the last thing you would ever do … well because you ran away from drama and created a dream world for yourself … that’s why artists play characters to for yourself escape !!!! So since I know you don’t want to tell your story as Jesus your Lord and Savior … I’m gonna give you 5 bottles of jack and a life supply of McDonald’s french fries … now go play dear child !!!!”

Timberlake previously apologized to Spears (and Janet Jackson) back in early 2021, writing on Instagram, “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”