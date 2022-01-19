Britney Spears Says Dad Took Over $36M During Conservatorship, Hits Jamie Lynn With Cease and Desist Letter

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears has apparently been milking her estate dry with unnecessary fees — including a kickback to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband’s company.

via Complex:

TMZ reports that the singer has hit her sister Jamie Lynn Spears with a cease and desist if she disparages Britney at all in her new book Things I Should Have Said.

“You cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign,” Britney’s lawyer Mat Rosengart wrote in the letter. “If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

The letter continues, “We write with hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her.”

It seems Britney hasn’t read the book and doesn’t plan to, and that she wants to avoid being “exploited” for her sister’s “monetary gain.”

The letter also points to the abuse Britney endured at the hands of their “alcoholic” father. Jamie Lynn has reportedly not yet received the letter.

The letter follows a recent Instagram post that Britney deleted, aimed at her younger sister, which said what she “should have been done” was “[slap] you and Mamma right across your fucking faces.” These comments came when Britney recounted a story about coming back home after breaking up with Justin Timberlake.

The saga with her family is far from over. Britney has also alleged that Jamie Spears took millions of dollars that she made. TMZ reports that her father collected $6 million during the 13-year conservatorship.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Rosengart wrote that Jamie “engaged in self-dealing, financial and business mismanagement … engaged in abusive and bullying conduct toward his daughter, deprived his daughter of fundamental civil liberties.” The doc also accused Jamie of “chronic alcohol abuse,” which undermined his capacity to properly serve his role as conservator.

Some of those millions were used for a show Jamie pitched called Cookin’ Cruzin’ & Chaos. On top of the $6 million, Jamie spent over $30 million in legal fees, taken from Britney’s earnings. Jamie claimed all the money he accessed was court-approved.

E! News reports that Jamie also had someone illegally record Britney in her bedroom. Former FBI Special Agent Sherine Ebadi said Jamie asked Black Box Security “to place a secret recording device in Ms. Spears’s bedroom” and Ebadi “corroborated” the allegation. Rosengart filed the declaration from Ebadi in advance of a Jan. 19 hearing, where Jamie is petitioning for more attorney’s fees.

There’s another tidbit in the documents obtained that mentions all the money paid to Jamie Lynn’s husband’s company.

“The filing claimed Mr. Spears engaged in self-dealing as conservator when he sold Ms. Spears’s childhood home to himself. It also said Mr. Spears had paid for his living expenses with his daughter’s funds, including close to $9,000 paid to Advanced Multimedia Partners, a business entity owned by James P. Watson III, the husband of Mr. Spears’s daughter Jamie Lynn Spears.

Ms. Ebadi also notes that Mr. Spears paid costs of $1.5 million related to upkeep of Ms. Spears’s property in Louisiana — two to three times the value of the house — and evaded a question raised by the court as to the “extraordinarily high expenses.” She stated that more than $178,000 of the $1.5 million spent on the Louisiana residence was paid to Advanced Multimedia Partners.”

We see why Britney’s so mad.