Britney Spears Says She Is ‘Alive And Well’ After Deleting Her Instagram, And Says Those Who Called The Cops ‘Aren’t Real Fans’ [Photos + Video]

Britney Spears is speaking out after deputies with the Ventura County, California sheriff’s department showed up at her home this week to conduct a wellness check.

After deleting her Instagram page and shocking fans, Britney Spears has taken to Twitter to share updates.

Last week, fans allegedly called the cops to Spears’ home upon noticing that her Instagram was no longer active. Since then, she’s been fairly quiet on social media.

Today (January 28), Spears shared a video of herself smiling and grooving in a gym.

“Yep that’s me…I’m alive and well,” she said. “But not really convinced on these health juices, I mean there are SO MANY !!! Yoga and chest call me in. I do it inside, outside, wherever I fancy…this is me at a gym living my best life!!!”

In a series of follow-up tweets, she revealed why she disabled her Instagram, which ultimately led to fans calling the police.

“I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy,” she said. “Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV … yep it hurt my feelings.”

“three girls at a restaurant came up to me yesterday so drunk and loud and sat right beside me with that gross smell of alcohol and got right in my face,” she said…reminded me of my wedding…I was traumatized…”

She continued, saying, “This time I said please get the f*ck away from me…Yes…it’s Britney B*tch!!! I woke up and spoke up for myself…can you believe it ??? Honestly I couldn’t either… so with that said, please again know I’m doing the best I can…”

She concluded this series of updates expressing gratitude and offering benedictions to fans.

“l’m alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day – a new morning anew!!! To my real fans, God bless you,” she said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Spears experienced a meltdown after being recorded by fans in a Los Angeles restaurant. Today, she revealed that fans attempted to speak with her in a restaurant last night, however, she quickly shut them down.