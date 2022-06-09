Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Getting Married Thursday

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are set to say their “I dos” today.

via: Page Six

The “Sometimes” singer and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, are getting married Thursday at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home, a source confirms to Page Six.

The pair will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by approximately 50 close friends and family members, we’re told.

TMZ reported that Spears’ brother, Bryan, will be in attendance, but her estranged parents, Jamie and Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, didn’t receive invitations after their fallout over her conservatorship battle.

Sources told the website that it’s not yet known who will walk the pop star, 40, down the aisle, as details are still being worked out.

Ahead of the nuptials, Spears shared video of her and Asghari, 28, riding in a Rolls-Royce where she showed off what appeared to be a bridal-themed manicure and glasses of Champagne.

The personal trainer proposed to the “Crossroads” star at her house in September after nearly five years of dating.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s talent manager, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, exclusively told Page Six at the time.

In November, Spears revealed that Donatella Versace would be designing her wedding dress.

Despite riding high on luxe vacations recently, the pair experienced a loss when Spears announced she had suffered a miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the statement read. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

Sending Britney and Sam positive energy on their big day.