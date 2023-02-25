Britney Spears Reportedly Warned by Animal Control After Her Doberman Bit Elderly Man

Britney Spears received a warning from animal control over the behavior of her Doberman.

via Complex:

According to TMZ, animal control contacted the pop star after her doberman escaped from her home and bit an elderly man. Sources say the incident went down Thursday in Thousand Oaks, California, where Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, own a multi-million-dollar estate.

At some point during the day, Spears’ dog Porsha managed to flee the property and proceeded to roam the neighborhood. Insiders claim an unidentified cyclist, who is believed to be in 70s, “came into contact” with the dog and eventually got off his bike. It was at that time when Porsha allegedly bit the man in the leg.

While one source described the contact as a “nip” rather than a bite, it reportedly warranted medical treatment. The extent of the cyclist’s injury remains unclear.

Shortly after the incident, animal control reached out to Spears, Asghar, and their team, warning them to keep a closer eye on the dog and ensure it didn’t escape ever again.

On Friday, Asghar shared an Instagram video in which he thanked Dog Day Search & Rescue—a nonprofit organization that helped retrieve their dogs on Thursday.

“A huge thank you to @dogdayssar for finding our babies that ran like Forrest Gump down the road yesterday,” he wrote. “They’re are truly the best. I’ve been looking for a local rescue team to team up with for such a long time. They are a none profits organization that truly help.”

Asghar surprised Spears with the doberman back in 2021. He posted a photo of the then-puppy on Instagram, saying it was meant to “unconditionally love you and to be trained to protect you from any motherfucker that comes around you with bad intentions.”

So everybody’s just out of control in that household, huh?