Britney Spears’ Medical Issues Are ‘Far More Complex’ Than Fans Realize, According to Sources

Britney Spears’ medical issues are “far more complex” than her fans realize — according to sources.

via Page Six:

There has been growing concern for Spears amid reports that her inner circle had planned, then abandoned, an intervention for her, prompting the 41-year-old star to rage online Thursday night:“There’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!”

But despite worries about the singer, sources who have worked closely with Spears insist that she should not be locked back into another conservatorship — even if she still needs some form of help or care.

“Nobody outside the very small conservatorship circle knows what Britney’s medical status really is,” one highly placed source told Page Six. “If people knew Britney’s actual medical status, I think it would reveal that her mental problems are far more severe than people realize.”

Still, the source said: “Regardless of her mental condition, it isn’t necessarily appropriate for her to be under a conservatorship. There are less harsh ways to handle it.”

Mom-of-two Spears was placed under a strict conservatorship in 2008, following a mental health crisis. At the time, her father Jamie took control of her finances and medical treatment.

Following much public criticism, Jamie, 70, was suspended from his daughter’s conservatorship in September 2021 before its termination a few months later, following a campaign from her legion of fans in the “Free Britney” movement. Spears has accused her father of forcing her to work tirelessly in Las Vegas and trying to kill her — and has blamed other family members for enabling his behavior.

Spears’ family has denied her claims and said they only wanted to help.”Whatever you think of Jamie, deep down he does care about his daughter and I don’t think he wants the information [about her medical status] to come out. No matter what Britney has said about Jamie, he still loves her,” said one source who knows him.

“I have never believed that Jamie is the villain in this situation. I think he has been unfairly vilified by people who know nothing about the situation and have nothing to do with it. I hate to say it, but he could be vindicated,” said another insider who knows Jamie.

“The judge [Judge Brenda Penny, Los Angeles County Superior Court] didn’t put her through an evaluation when she ended the conservatorship. That in itself was weird,” the insider continued.

At the time, Judge Penny said there was “no need for a capacity declaration” of Spears, noting that it had been a voluntary conservatorship.

Reps for Spears were unavailable for comment

.Los Angeles-based attorney Adam Streisand, who was hired by Spears in 2008, but was not allowed to represent her after the judge on the case declared she was not competent to pick her own attorney, told Page Six the star was lucid and cogent during their talks.

“I sympathize with all of the pressure she is under and hope she’s OK,” Streisand said as he recalled meeting with Spears at the Beverly Hills Hotel and also speaking to her on the phone several times.

“My sense was, she understood the consequences of the legal actions that her father was bringing and was able to follow my advice. She was someone who certainly could have hired her own lawyer at the time although she was ultimately not allowed to,” he said.

In January, Spears was filmed getting upset when fans invaded her privacy and recorded her at a Hollywood restaurant. Other fans later called the police to perform a wellness check on the star after she deleted her Instagram. Spears said her fans had gone “too far” by calling the cops.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Spears’ husband, actor Sam Asghari, along with her manager, an interventionist and doctors planned to try to convince the singer to get treatment and sequester her in a house in Los Angeles for two months as feared she was going to die.

A source later told Page Six that the intervention never took place because it was deemed “unnecessary,” although she did meet with a doctor.

Asghari confirmed Thursday that the “intervention did not occur,” though he notably did not deny that there had been a plan in place.

“My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances,” Asghari, 28, said in a statement to “Access Hollywood.”

He added, “Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately.”

Spears herself denied that she was in need of an intervention, sharing on Instagram: “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died.”

She added that she’s doing “the best she can” and that she probably has to stop posting on Instagram because “there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!”

It’s clear there’s something ‘off’ about Britney and there has been for a while — but we wonder if it’s a result of what happened to her while under the conservatorship, or if it was the sole reason for the conservatorship in the first place.