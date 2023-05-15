Britney Spears’ Marriage to Sam Asghari in ‘Deep Trouble’ Amid Claims of Violence: Report

Britney Spears’ marriage to Sam Asghari is allegedly on the rocks if you believe the “multiple sources” in the know.

via: New York Post

TMZ is producing a Spears doc that will air Monday, and multiple sources alleged to the outlet that the couple’s marriage is in “deep trouble” — and that the 41-year-old singer has reportedly gotten “physical” with her husband.

Sources claimed that Spears and Asghari, 29, often get into screaming arguments — and their fights have even gotten so explosive that security has had to intervene.

Asghari allegedly does not stay at their home much anymore, according to TMZ, which is cause for concern, considering Spears has relied on him post-conservatorship.

But he recently went on his Instagram stories to slam the TMZ doc and defend his “princess of pop” wife.

“I found it absolutely disgusting that people that were in her life at the time, when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting,” Asghari said in the video. “How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine?”

He continued, “Then all the sudden, after 15 years when she’s free, after all those gaslighting and after all those things that went down, how are you gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. That’s also disgusting.”

The Post has reached out to reps for Spears and Asghari for comment.

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari calls out the media for exploiting her story. pic.twitter.com/lKTDS8U2LS — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 14, 2023

TMZ previously reported that the pop star guzzles caffeine by the gallon — consuming so much that sometimes she stays awake for three consecutive days.

Spears reportedly drinks Red Bull, Celsius, coffee and dandelion tea “almost nonstop.”

Experts — including media personality and addiction medicine specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky — told TMZ that those who suffer from mental illness often crave the high they get from caffeine, although it’s not healthy or great for them.

Spears responded to the caffeine claims on social media, claiming that she does “what makes me feel most alive and gives me interest.”

“My mind gets busy and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Anyways, I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride … I can’t even look at it !!!”

“TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears, The Price of Freedom” airs Monday, May 15, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. It will also be available on Hulu and Fox Entertainment’s streaming platform, Tubi.