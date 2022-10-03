Britney Spears Looks For An Apology Over Her Conservatorship And Gets One From Her Mom Lynne [Photos]

As has been documented at length of late, Britney Spears is trying to salvage her relationship with sons Sean and Jayden. But she isn’t the only Spears trying to save a relationship.

via: Uproxx

Britney Spears has been free of her conservatorship for months now, but the situation is still at the forefront of her mind. She regularly shares Instagram posts about how it impacted her and she did so again this weekend.

Well, Britney got an apology from one family member: her mother, Lynne Spears. In a comment on the post shared on October 1, Lynne wrote, “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you! Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

“I can understand that my posts complaining about my past may seem consistent !!!! It must seem like I have an extremely hard time letting it all go … but for me the real problem to me is that my family to this day honestly have no conscious whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all !!!! They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me !!!! For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that’s ok !!!! Their reaction it shows that I don’t have a family that values me or respects me …. AT ALL !!! That’s the hard part for me and as much as I loved them, it’s something that I’ll probably ever won’t be able to get over. When I post in those moments, I just want to speak from my heart cause it’s extremely hard for me and then I look back and I see how many people say get over it … I’m working on becoming stronger !!! Psss I’ve written 3 different versions of my book and had LOTS of therapy through the process … was it worth it ???? Not so sure … Here’s to a new day !!!”