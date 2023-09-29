Britney Spears Insists Knives Are Rented Props, Pleads With Fans Not to Worry [Video]

Britney Spears is trying to put to bed the whole issue surrounding her knives, saying they were rented from a prop store.

Spears posts videos of herself dancing on Instagram all the time, but one of her latest dispatches sparked some real concern. In it, Spears dances as usual, except for the fact that she’s holding a large knife in each hand. It was speculated that Spears was inspired by Shakira’s recent VMAs performance, which Spears later confirmed while telling concerned parties to “lighten up about the knives.”

Now, following reports that the LAPD conducted a welfare check on Spears after the knife video, Spears has again spoken up (and shared another knife-dancing video while she was at it).

The video shared last night (September 28) again shows Spears flailing knives around as she moves, and in the caption, she explains that the knives were rented from a pop shop and that people don’t need to worry about her. She wrote, “I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks !”

