Britney Spears' Inner Circle Planned Intervention As They're 'Afraid She's Going To Die'

It’s being reported that Britney Spears has been struggling with her mental health and substance abuse, and both problems are now dire enough that people closest to her planned an intervention.

via: OK!

According to TMZ, the singer has been struggling with her mental health and substance abuse, which has alarmed her brood. “I’m afraid she’s going to die,” one source told the outlet.

One insider said Spears has made people nervous with her volatile rants and remarks, and she’s taking medications that “hype her up.”

The source noted she’s been “flying off the handle” and is not taking the medication, which would ultimately help her.

The outlet reported that Spears’ manager rented a house in L.A. for several months, and he was going to take her there where her husband, Sam Asghari, and an interventionist and doctors would be present to try and get her the help she needs.

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and her two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are not involved.

The plan — which involved Britney living in the house for 2 months where she would receive medical treatment and counseling — was supposed to happen this past week on Tuesday, February 7, but then the “Toxic” songstress became “somewhat aware” of what was happening behind the scenes.

However, Britney decided she she’d meet with a doctor on Wednesday, February 8, and it “went well,” the source noted.