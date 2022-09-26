Britney Spears Illustrates Just How Little She Wants To ‘Join The Entertainment Business’ [Photo]

Britney Spears is still adjusting to her new freedom.

via: Uproxx

In recent times, it has seemed like Britney Spears is gearing up to return to the music industry. Her and Elton John’s recent single “Hold Me Closer” topped charts around the world and was a top-10 hit in the US, while her second post-conservatorship song could be on the way soon. Now, though, it seems that conservatorship really has left Spears not wanting to get back into the business in a big way. At least, she indicated as much in a new Instagram post.

In the post, Spears reiterates points she’s made about what she went through during her conservatorship and says the whole thing has spoiled the entertainment industry for her. So much so, in fact, that she’d rather do something kind of gross than get back into it. She wrote, “you say do what you want to do now … Really 14 years later after being humiliated … it’s WAY too late for that.. again I’d rather stay home and sh*t in my f*cking pool than join the entertainment business … the truth is a f*cking b*tch.”

Read Spears’ full post below.

“After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted … it’s ruined for me … but that wasn’t the worst part … the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months … Jesus f*cking Christ … I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day 7 days a week … no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months … no door for privacy … and watched me change naked and shower … and no assholes not 6 gallons of blood … 6 vials of blood the small tubes but come on every f*cking week took me abruptly off me medication I was normally on and drugged me on lithium …

I’d like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through … what the f*ck do you think she would do … her family would NEVER allow that.

Psss … you say do what you want to do now … Really 14 years later after being humiliated … it’s WAY too late for that.. again I’d rather stay home and sh*t in my f*cking pool than join the entertainment business … the truth is a f*cking b*tch. I’m not going to play the victim HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME ??????? [middle finger emojis] … I’m sure you advanced musicians think it’s horrible of bad but when I’m bad IM BETTER !!! F*ck you !!!”