Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Surprises Her with a New Puppy [Video]

Britney Spears may not have complete freedom yet, but she does have a new puppy.

Fiancé Sam Asghari surprised the pop star with a new pooch on Friday.

“Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family,” Asghari, 27, captioned the Instagram post.

In the clip, you can hear Britney asking Sam to introduce the dog to her fans.

“Her name is Porsha, and she’s meant to unconditionally love you and is going to be trained to protect you from any motherf–kers who come around you with bad intentions,” he says before giving the pup a kiss.

The new family pet arrives one month following claims that a dog sitter took Britney’s previous dogs to a vet without her permission and never returned them.

According to TMZ, one of Britney’s dogs was sick, which led the sitter to believe that she had been neglecting her pets.

That report came just one day after the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an altercation between Britney and a housekeeper occurred, where the singer allegedly swiped a phone out of the woman’s hand over accusations of neglecting her dogs.

We hope this one Porsha fares better in the Spears household.

