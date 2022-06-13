Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Facing Three Years In Prison For Wedding Crash

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, is facing several felony stalking charges after crashing the pop star’s wedding.

He’s facing up to three years in prison.

via The Blast:

According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, Alexander was charged with three misdemeanors including battery, trespassing, and vandalism. Now, Ventura County prosecutors have added a charge of 646.9 (a) PC which is felony stalking. Of course, the higher charge carries a much higher sentence if he is convicted.

Following the charges, Alexander was placed on the docket and is scheduled to appear in front of a judge today at 1:30 pm for his “first appearance.”

As we reported, Britney’s first husband was arrested on June 9, 2022, for crashing the pop star’s wedding. At the time, he entered Britney’s property in Los Angeles and documented his interactions with her security on social media. Shockingly, he was able to talk his way past all the checkpoints and get inside her house. After getting caught, Alexander fought with security and the fight was the basis for the battery charge.

If convicted of Felony stalking, Jason could face up to three years in state prison, along with a $10,000 fine.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department issued an emergency protective order against Alexander ordering him to stay away from Britney and her home. “(He) has continually trespassed on her property. Alexander advised multiple times no welcomed,” the document reads. The order states he must stay at least 100 yards away from Britney and Sam.

It’s a good thing Britney and Sam just purchased a brand new home!