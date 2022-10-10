Britney Spears Celebrated Nearly A Year Since The End Of Her Conservatorship With A Monkey Named Justin Bieber [Video]

Britney Spears shared a kiss with Justin Bieber — but it’s not what you’d expect.

via: Uproxx

On November 12, 2021, the moment Britney Spears had been anticipating and dreaming of for years came to fruition: Her years-long conservatorship was officially terminated. She was thrilled at the time and has expressed joy over her newly autonomous life many times since then. She did so over the weekend, too, in a new video in which she celebrates nearly a year post-conservatorship.

In the video, Spears talks to the camera and says, “Hi, so it’s been a really long time since I’ve spoken to you guys. It’s been just eight months since my conservatorship of 15 years has been over. And I’m in Mexico right now and it’s really hot and […] joy to you all.” The video then cuts to clips of Spears at what looks like some sort of street fair, hanging out with a small monkey whose owner named it Justin Bieber.

Spears also writes alongside her post, “It’s been almost a year since I became a free woman !!! F*ck yes !!! Wheee [smiling emojis] !!! Psss the monkey’s name is Justin Bieber [rose emojis] [crying-laughing emojis] !!!”

Based on the length of Spears’ hair in the video, it appears it was filmed before her recent clip teasing her new shorter haircut. Since she says it’s been “just eight months” since her conservatorship, it would appear the clip was recorded around this past July.

Spears didn’t like the reception that aforementioned hair-focused upload (which is no longer viewable) received, writing in a follow-up post, “I was shocked to see how many comments there were under my post l did yesterday. I looked and good god people are absolutely hateful !!! It saddens me to realize a person who watches something on Instagram that doesn’t even know me takes the time to even comment and say such hateful words !!! What a sad life !!! Yes I’m sensitive so it hurt my feelings.”