Britney Spears Broke Up with Criminal Boyfriend Paul Soliz After Brief ‘Turbulent Relationship’ | lovebscott.com

Britney Spears broke up with her new man, Paul Soliz, because she felt he had taken advantage of her luxurious lifestyle — according to a new report.

The Princess of Pop dumped Soliz approximately three weeks ago after realizing he was riding her coattails and using her for clout, insiders told TMZ Thursday.

Spears, 42, reportedly has since told her security guards to remove her former housekeeper-turned-beau from the entry list for her gated community in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The insiders told the outlet that the Grammy winner is glad she finally saw Soliz’s true colors and cut him off.

A second source who knows Spears tells Page Six exclusively that her inner circle is also “relived that Soliz is out of the picture after a turbulent relationship.”

While TMZ reported that the hitmaker’s brother, Bryan Spears, moved in with her following the split, we previously heard that he has been staying with her since her divorce from Sam Asghari last year.

Britney’s rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

A source told us at the time that the handyman — who has been charged with multiple crimes over the past two decades, including felony possession of a firearm — had been hired to work at Britney’s house without a background check and eventually became romantically involved with her.

The tumultuous nature of their romance came to light in May after the couple got into a fight at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles that resulted in the “Woman in Me” memoirist injuring her ankle.

A friend told us at the time that they were “concerned” for Britney because Soliz had been “bad news from the start,” while another confidant described the father of at least nine kids as “extremely dangerous.”

The “Crossroads” star announced her split from the convicted felon Sunday as she blasted him on Instagram for rolling down the window of his car while she was crying in April so that the paparazzi could see.

Britney declared in her post that she was “single as f–k” and claimed she “will never be with another man” as long as she lives.

We’re glad Britney’s brother is now living with her. Maybe he can help her get her life back on track.